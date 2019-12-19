Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lee Mathews
Getting Some Winter Sun? Here’s What To Pack
£425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Browns
Bella Floral Print Silk Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Cecile Bahansen
Oversized Cotton-blend Dress
£735.00
£441.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Lee Mathews
Lee Mathews
Sierra Two-tone Slip Dress
$394.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Lee Mathews
Elsie Stretch Cotton-blend Poplin Dress
£370.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lee Mathews
Elsie Stretch Cotton-blend Poplin Dress
$480.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lee Mathews
Rose Silk-satin Slip Dress
£379.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Dresses
Cecile Bahansen
Oversized Cotton-blend Dress
£735.00
£441.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted