Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Zara
Getting Some Winter Sun? Here’s What To Pack
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Animal Print Leather Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
$26.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Petra Platform Sandals
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Mesh Tote Bag
£25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Cotton Basket With Bamboo Handles
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Limited Edition Link Earrings
£12.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Coloured Diamante Earrings
£12.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sandals
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
$26.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Petra Platform Sandals
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted