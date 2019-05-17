Pour Moi

Getaway Underwired Top - Yellow

£25.00 £20.00

At Pour Moi

Everyone should have a plain bikini and this one; the Getaway Underwired Top, has the perfect balconette shape. Added to this, the neck edge has great frills that not only look cute, but give a little extra coverage. If that wasn’t enough, the bikini is convertible, so it may be worn as either a cross over halter or as a two strap; meaning that throughout the day you can give your neck a rest and still make sure you don’t get tan marks on your shoulders.