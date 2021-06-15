Lost + Wander

Getaway Island Mini Dress

$108.00 $75.60

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch woven Square neckline Puff sleeves with elastic cuffs Ruffle edges Smocked elastic back Floral print Button placket Hook-and-eye and hidden zip at back Shell: 100% rayon Lining: 92% polyester/8% spandex Hand wash Imported, China Style #LWAND30106 An easy-meets-pretty mini finished with a retro floral print and sweet smocking, this Lost + Wander dress is one of those versatile options that looks as cute with strappy sandals as it does with simple sneakers. If you're in the mood to accessorize, add a straw hat and a necklace at the square neckline.