Intimately
Get To You Printed Maxi Slip
$118.00$49.95
At Free People
Style No. 66388778; Color Code: 069 The perfect slip dress, featuring a V-neck silhouette and maxi length with floral print throughout for a forever femme touch. Smocked back band Crisscross 3-strand straps A-line fit Pointed bodice seam Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 31 in Length: 51 in