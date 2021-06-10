HarperCollins Publishers

Get A Grip, Love By Kate Lucey

£14.99 £13.94

Buy Now Review It

At bookshop.org

Get a Grip, Love Kate Lucey (Author) AVAILABLE Description 'Clever, kind, funny and wise, this book is an uplifting and useful addition to your self help library.' Daisy Buchanan, How to Be a Grown-Up We're all talking about mental health a lot more now than we were ten years ago, which is great . . . isn't it? Kate Lucey has been 'officially' depressed (as in, diagnosed) for six years. In that time she's experienced everything from bad therapy, knock-out meds, and friends-with-too-many-opinions, to good therapy, medication, and solutions that actually work. This book recognises that getting help is not as easy as 'just telling someone' or 'taking some pills'. It weaves real peoples' experiences of depression with the opinions of actual qualified experts and facts from scientific studies to create a no-nonsense guide to mental health. Funny, irreverent, and relatable, Get a Grip, Love also tells you what to say to those mates who fancy themselves as amateur psychologists, and speaks honestly about how it feels to live with a mental health disorder. Crucially, as well as poking fun at mental illness and all its absurdities (because what are we without laughter, hey?), Kate reminds you that it's fine not to feel ok. That you can go back to crying at any time. And that you do not need to get a grip.