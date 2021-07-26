United States
Zella
Studio Lite Active Raceback Dress
$69.00
At Nordstrom
Details & Care Slip this breathable A-line dress on after your workout for a cute way to transition from the studio to the street. 34" length (size Medium) Exposed back-zip closure Scoop neck Sleeveless, with cutaway shoulders Racerback Built-in shelf bra Removable soft cups Unlined 79% polyester, 21% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6155274