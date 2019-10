Erica Weiner

Materials: 10k gold (tests), black and red enamel, glass, hair Age: ring made c. 1820-30, later engraving (and probably hairwork) 1877 Condition: Very good - some wear to the enamel scales, slight discoloration around the locket frame Size: 8, can be resized for an additional fee of $90; 12.2mm head, 3.5mm hoop