Anthropologie

Georgia Wallpaper

$118.00 $74.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Professional consultation and installation recommended. SureStrip allows for paste-free application and easy removal. Digitally printed paper. USA. An Anthropologie exclusive. To calculate the square footage of your space, we recommend combining the width of each wall, then multiplying this number by your ceiling height. Next, divide this number by the square footage of a single roll of wallpaper to determine the number of rolls required. Always round up to account for pattern repeat and variation..