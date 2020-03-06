Kari Gran

Georgia Lip Whip

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Roven

A Roven Exclusive Inspired by the beautiful pinks and violets of the cliffs overlooking Georgia O'Keeffe's Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, this Roven Exclusive lip whip is a cool pink with a touch of sparkle. (All proceeds from the sale of this item will go to Vital Voices.) Vital Voices is a non-profit organization that works with women leaders who are solving the world’s greatest challenges in the areas of economic empowerment, women's political participation, human rights and ending gender-based violence.