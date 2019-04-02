Skip navigation!
Clothing
Dresses
Lacausa
Georgette Vivien Dress
$143.00
At LACAUSA
DetailsThe same Vivien Dress shape- this time in a soft georgette. With vintage bust details, fluttering sleeves and bias cut body create the most flattering silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
31 Dreamy Dresses To Consider For Easter
by
Maude Standish
Tibi
Silk Strappy Ruffle Dress
$445.00
from
Tibi
Zara
Faux Leather Dress With Straps
$79.90
from
Zara
ERIN Erin Fetherston
Faye Embroidered Organza Shift Dress
$265.00
from
Nordstrom
Matthew Williamson
Tartan Blanket Embroidered Shift Dress
$1816.47
from
Matthew Williamson
Lacausa
Farah Mini
$148.00
from
LACAUSA
Lacausa
Savannah Dress
$198.00
from
LACAUSA
Lacausa
Country Bouquet Dress
£58.87
from
LACAUSA
Lacausa
Cézanne Overalls
$176.00
from
LACAUSA
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
