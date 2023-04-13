United States
& Other Stories
Geometric Patterned Sarong
$79.00
At & Other Stories
Geometric patterned sarong crafted from soft BCI-cotton. The sarong features a large rectangular shape, contrast print frame and frayed edges. Dimensions: 170cm x 120cm 67" x 47" This piece is part of our limited co-lab collection with Sindiso Khumalo, the South African designer known for her bold, bright, feminine aesthetic with storytelling at the heart of her creations.