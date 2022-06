Adele Dejak

Geometric Hook Earrings By Adele Dejak

£70.00

These beguiling drop earrings unite three geometric shapes in sustainably sourced brass. Born in Nigeria and based in Nairobi, Adele Dejak draws inspiration from a variety of African and European cultural influences when designing her stylish jewellery. Each piece is expertly handcrafted using recycled materials. Details • Made in Kenya