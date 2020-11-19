saba

Geo Loveseat

$3980.00 $2786.00

At ABC Home

Geo is a soft and rounded loveseat that provides a generous feeling within an interior without overpowering the space. At once spacious and light, the seat is gracefully suspended by a brass base. Designed with careful proportions that allow this loveseat to comfortably hug the body, this piece is truly unique and timelessly modern. This piece partners seamlessly with the Geo chair and ottoman.