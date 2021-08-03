Ugg

Genuine Shearling Slipper

$100.00 $69.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care This smart suede slipper is stamped with a classic tonal logo patch at the vamp trimmed with plush genuine shearling. The soft, cozy lining is made from luxe UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. A textured rubber sole provides traction for indoor/outdoor wear. 1 1/2" heel; 1" platform (size 11) Foam-cushioned footbed Leather and genuine shearling upper/UGGplush wool blend lining/rubber sole Shearling may be sourced from Australia, Ireland, Spain, the UK or the USA. See packaging for confirmed country of origin Imported Women's Shoes Item #6211211