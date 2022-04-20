Cetaphil

Gentle Skin Cleanser

General Information Cetaphil® Gentle Skin Cleanser is formulated to work on all skin types, including sensitive skin. It cleanses and moisturises the face and body, leaving your skin feeling clean and soft. Cetaphil® Gentle Skin Cleanser helps your skin retain moisture because it moisturises while it cleanses. It's non-comedogenic, meaning it won't block your pores, and it also won't sting your eyes. A great cleanser for all skin types, Cetaphil® Gentle Skin Cleanser is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. Hype-free Skincare for everyone. KEY FEATURES • Daily care for sensitive skin • Soap and fragrance free • Won't sting eyes • Moisturises as it cleanses • Dermatologist recommended Suitable For: All skin types. Product Claims: Moisturises as it cleanses Recommended By: Dermatologist. Common Uses Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser can be used with or without water to cleanse even the most sensitive. Ingredients AQUA, GLYCERIN, ISOPROPYL PALMITATE, CETEARYL ALCOHOL, CETEARETH-20, PANTHENOL, NIACINAMIDE, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, DIMETHICONE, PERSEA GRATISSIMA OIL, HELIANTHUS ANNUUS SEED OIL, PANTOLACTONE, GLYCERYL STEARATE, SODIUM BENZOATE, BENZYL ALCOHOL, CITRIC ACID. FIL.1745.V00 Directions With Water: Apply and rub gently. Rinse. Without water: Apply and rub gently. Remove excess with a soft cloth.