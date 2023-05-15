Dyson

Gen5detect Complete

$1599.00 $1399.00

Our most advanced vacuum technology yet Multiple technologies are packed into a 3.5kg machine. Advanced suction power1 and advanced HEPA filtration,2 with dust detection and scientific proof on screen.6 Reveals A blade of light reveals twice as much invisible dust.3 Sucks up Our fastest, most power-dense motor yet.7 Spins at 135,000rpm generating Dyson's most powerful suction.1 Traps Whole-machine HEPA filtration captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns (μm).2 Proves A piezo sensor counts and sizes particles 15,000 times a second – automatically increasing power where needed.6 An LCD screen displays the data to show when your floor is clean.4