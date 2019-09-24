Bare Minerals

Gen Nude® Powder Blush

$24.00

At bareMinerals

What it is: Instant natural flush. Buildable color. Blurring effect. Mineral-rich formula. Meet Gen Nude® Powder Blush, the ultimate mineral makeup that defines your cheekbones and warms and brightens your complexion. This weightless blush comes in 12 amped up nude shades that mimic a natural flush. The good-for-skin, ultra-creamy formula is long lasting, blendable, and features our new Blurring Mineral Complex for a brightening, soft-focus effect. We used our complexion expertise to develop next generation nudes that compliment all skin tones-just blend and layer for a million ways to go nude. The collection features mauves, pinks, peaches and beiges. The three levels of intensity within each color family make it easy for people of all skin tones to find a variety of shades. Our mauves: Call My Blush, On the Mauve, You Had Me at Merlot Our pinks: Pretty in Pink, Pink Me Up, Strike a Rose Our peaches: That Peach Tho, Bellini Brunch, Peachy Keen Our beiges: Beige for Days, Let's Go Nude, But First Coffee