Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Urban Outfitters
Gemma Utility Boot
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Fierce animal print boot featuring a calf hair leather upper with a full lace-up and heel tab. Set on a flatform sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. Martens
Jagger Boots
£176.16
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Check Lace-up Boot
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
Sperry
Saltwater Emboss Wool
$119.95
$99.95
from
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Gemma Utility Boot
$89.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Juliette Treaded Lace-up Boot
$89.00
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Rooney Wall-mounted Desk
$179.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Rooney Entryway Storage Mirror
$279.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Boots
promoted
H&M
Platform Boots
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Boots
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Aldo
Thorewia Block-heel Bootie
$110.00
$29.98
from
Aldo
BUY
Mango
Heel Leather Ankle Boot
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted