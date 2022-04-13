Baxter Blue

Gemma – Pink Crystal

£71.36

Buy Now Review It

At Baxter Blue

Style: Chic / light and easy going / Fashion forward boss babe The Fit: Small/Medium size in structure, these Blue Light glasses are especially well suited to square and oval shaped faces - definitely elegant, with a decent dose of mischief. The Lenses: Blue+ ™ light filtering lenses, with anti-reflective & super hydro-phobic coating The Frame: Our Italian Bio-Acetate is 100% biodegradable and made from FSC certified organic matter.