Gem Stone King

Gem Stone King Vibrant Green 925 Sterling Silver Solid Jade Hoop Earrings 0.5 Inch

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At

This beautiful item is brand new and comes with complimentary gift packaging appropriately selected to match the item you purchased. The packaging ranges from dainty foam insert packaging to luxurious leather insert cherry wood boxes. Every order is fully insured regardless of value. This insurance protects you against damage or the loss of your item while in transit. The Shipping and Handling fees include the insurance so there is no need to pay separately for insurance. This item is not intended for use by children 12 and under