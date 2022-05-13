Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Charles & Keith
Gem-encrusted Strappy Slingback Sandals
£55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Gem-Encrusted Strappy Slingback Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Summer Dream Flatform Sandal
BUY
$204.00
$255.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Caramel Beaded Rainbow Tube Strap Sandal
BUY
$184.00
$230.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Pineaple Puffy Flip Flop
BUY
$120.00
$150.00
Farm Rio
Arizona Love
Arizona Love Trekky Leo Flat Sandals
BUY
£114.00
Farfetch
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Metallic Buckle Flatform Sandals
BUY
£59.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Ankle Strap Platform Sandals - Black
BUY
$59.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Ankle Strap Platform Sandals
BUY
£59.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Alma Strappy Knotted Thong Sandals
BUY
£59.00
Charles & Keith
More from Sandals
Farm Rio
Summer Dream Flatform Sandal
BUY
$204.00
$255.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Caramel Beaded Rainbow Tube Strap Sandal
BUY
$184.00
$230.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Pineaple Puffy Flip Flop
BUY
$120.00
$150.00
Farm Rio
Arizona Love
Arizona Love Trekky Leo Flat Sandals
BUY
£114.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted