ASICS

Gel-quantum 180 4

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASICS

Enjoy all-day style and comfort in the GEL-QUANTUM 180 4 sportstyle shoe from ASICS. Contemporary in design, this women's lifestyle shoe is the latest version of the popular GEL-QUANTUM 180 series and promises to up your game when it comes to progressive sports-inspired fashion. Styled with a bold patterned upper, the GEL-QUANTUM 180 4 model will accent your casual wardrobe, adapting with ease to range of social situations. Its asymmetric branding to the heel counter cues to its strategically placed cushioning, which not only puts a spring in your step for extra energy but also provides excellent shock absorption for better joint protection over time. Not content with just looking good, the GEL-QUANTUM 180 4 shoe also offers a customized fit with its external heel counter imparting a firm hold around the ankle for all the support you need. Stylish, versatile and most importantly comfortable, the men's GEL-QUANTUM 180 4 sportstyle shoe from ASICS fuses fashion and function for the perfect all-rounder.