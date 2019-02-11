ASICS

Gel-nimbus 20

$160.00 $99.95

A smooth, comfortable ride that's 20 years in the making. Packed with our revolutionary lightweight FlyteFoam cushioning, FluidRide Midsole and discreet eyelet construction, the Nimbus caters to neutral runners of all levels. Its gradient jacquard-mesh FluidFit upper strategically adapts to your foot's natural motion while 3-D printed overlays offer extra support to give you a customized fit that keeps you going mile after mile. Weight: 8.8. Heel Height: 25mm. Forefoot Height: 12mm.