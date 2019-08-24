Search
Are you ready for this Gel-ly? Finally, an uber-moisturizing lip balm with rich color and gel shine. Formulated with over 30% super-hydrating lip-protecting plant oils derived from rapeseed, sunflower, cottonseed, and soybean; as well as vitamin E as an antioxidant. Gel Color Lip & Cheek Balm offers vibrant color with smooth coverage. The gel polymers provide a fresh, wet gloss without stickiness. Free of gluten, preservatives and animal derived ingredients. These fun and sassy touch n' go makeup stix are so easy to love. Go nude, but better.
