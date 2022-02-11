GE Lighting

93129694 Simple Set Smart Plug

Upgrade your smart home: Compatible with Google Home and Alexa (sold separately), smart plugs from Cync make your traditional devices smart by providing voice and app control at all times, even when you are out of home. Smart outlets make any electronic device smart: The Cync smart plug makes any lamp or electric device smart, so smart plugs and devices respond to voice commands as an entire smart home system. Control smart plugs while away from home: Get added home security and convenience with the ability to control your electric devices away from home with these Wi-Fi outlets, so you never worry about leaving your iron on or coming home to a dark house. Build your smart home with no hub required: The Cync smart plugs that work with Google Home and Alexa include a hub that connects directly to voice assistant devices, so you don't need to purchase a standalone bridge or hub. Smart plug comes in a compact size: The Cync smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home feature a slim design that keeps the second outlet in standard wall outlets available to plug in another device or smart plug. The Cync Smart Plug makes any lamp or device that plugs into a wall smart. The built-in Wi-Fi bridge adds out-of-home control for your lighting and devices and voice control when paired with a voice assistant. The plug also enables scheduling and scene setting to traditional bulbs and devices. The Smart Plug adds smart functionality to fixtures where smart bulbs won't fit or match the look of the fixture. Pair the Smart Plug with Cync or C by GE Smart Bulbs in other fixtures and Smart Switches to control all your lights together. Use the Smart Plug with other devices like curling irons, fans and electronic devices to turn them on or off remotely or schedule them to operate around your routine. The Smart Plug connects directly with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices without a hub required. Simply plug into a standard wall socket and you're ready to go.