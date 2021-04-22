Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Gauzy Ruffled Top

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 61642740; Color Code: 001 Comfy and chic, this ruffled top is our favorite for seaside adventures - and looks even sweeter when paired with its matching shorts. About Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out. Cotton Ruffled detail Square neck Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 21.75"L Petite: 20"L Plus: 24.75"L