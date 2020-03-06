Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Anthropologie
Gauzy Lined Turtleneck
$68.00
$29.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Polyester, elastane Sheer sleeves Turtleneck Pullover styling Hand wash Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Ant Top
$165.00
from
Staud
BUY
Boss
Faspen Colorblock Vertical Stripe Knit Top
C$345.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Boss
Faspen Colorblock Vertical Stripe Knit Top
$248.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Shirt
$85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mini Seastone Jar Candle
$18.00
$12.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Anthropologie High-neck One-piece Swimsuit
$118.00
$70.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Marram Dip-dyed Market Bag
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Magazine & Toilet Paper Holder
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Tops
Ganni
Mixed Denim Vest
C$395.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Stripe Cotton Frill Collar Shirt
C$295.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Washed Denim Top
C$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Mixed Denim Vest
£215.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted