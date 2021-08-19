Cuyana

Gathered Front Tee Dress

$125.00

At Cuyana

Design Comfort meets style in our pima gathered dress. Designed with a feminine scooped neckline and flattering short sleeves, this piece can be easily dressed up or down. Made with a strategically-placed twist and slit at the side for effortless movement. Quality Made in Peru by a family-owned workshop collective. Sustainability Oeko-Tex and WRAP certified, ensuring that no hazardous substances are present and the manufacturing process is safe and ethical. Learn more here.