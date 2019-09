COS

Gathered A-line Sleeveless Dress

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This sleeveless dress is made from a light crisp fabric with a gathered panel that flares out towards them. Cut for an A-line shape, it has a round neck, side seam pockets and it is secured with a zip fastening at the back. Back length of size 36 is 135cm / Model is 181cm tall and wearing a size 36