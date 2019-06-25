Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Gathered A-line Maxi Dress

$129.00
At & Other Stories
Gathered a-line maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps and a a-line silhouette. Length of dress: 133.5cm / 52.6 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
18 Dresses Made For the Beach
by Eliza Huber