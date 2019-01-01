Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Garnier
Garnier Fructis Styling Sleek & Shine Smoothing Milk, 5.1 Fl Oz
$4.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
Get 24 hour sleek! Garnier Fructis Style Anti-Humi... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Garnier
DETAILS
Garnier
Garnier Skinactive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer
C$23.99
from
well.ca
BUY
DETAILS
Garnier
Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water - Waterproof Makeup
$6.59
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Garnier
Ambre Solaire Sensitive Sun Cream Spf50+
£6.00
from
Garnier
BUY
DETAILS
Garnier
Garnier Ambre Solaire Spf 50 Plus
C$10.57
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted