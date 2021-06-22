YOUDENOVA

Garment Rack

$55.99 $42.99

Buy Now Review It

【Double Rods & Side Rails】High and low hanging rods accommodate clothing of varied length, making the daily organization more orderly. Wooden finish and classical black make this clothing rack rustic and modern. Both side rails offer extra storage for hangers, scarves and towels. 【Move or Stay】360°rotation wheels make it easier to move this rolling clothes rack from indoor to outdoor, easy to move around anywhere you like. 2 of wheels come with brake to lock it in place when stability is needed. 【2-Shelf & More Storage】The higher tier metal shelf provide more space for boxes,folded clothes, the lower shelf can offer more storage for shoes. 【Patiently Assembly】You may need to screw more nuts to assemble this clothing rack. But believe me you will enjoy the installation process when you have assembled successfully. 【Warranty】We promise 30 Days Money-Back Guarantee, 12 Month Quality Warranty and Friendly Customer Service.