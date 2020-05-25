LOFT

Garden Ruffle Pocket Dress

$90.00 $42.49

STYLE #534247 Buttoned through the front and ruffled at the sleeves and hem, this dress is where polished and pretty meet. V-neck. Button front. Short sleeves. Onseam pockets. • Fits straight & relaxed • Fluid woven • Hits above the knee • Button front • 37 1/2" from top back neck to hem, measured from a size 18 Available in: White Fabric & Care • 100% Rayon • Machine Washable • Imported