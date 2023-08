Gap x LoveShackFancy

Gap × Loveshackfancy Kids Floral Mini Tote

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Gap icons meet LoveShackFancy icons.Classics with florals, nostalgic with a twist, made for all. Soft cotton tote bag. Shoulder and top strap handles. Gap arch logo and allover floral print. #797541 100% Cotton. Machine wash. Imported.