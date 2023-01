Free People

Game On Micro Crop T-shirt

$78.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Size Info True to size. XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16. Details & Care Pieced stripes with exposed edges bring a scrappy DIY vibe to this midriff-flaunting cotton T-shirt that's cool on so many levels. Crewneck Long sleeves 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #7218972