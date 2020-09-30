Holifrog

Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop

We all want well-moisturized skin that looks fresh, bouncy, and soft, but achieving that can be a delicate balance depending on your skin type. If you’re not sure whether you’re dealing with dry or dehydrated skin, the annoying news is that they both require different things to be happy, but the good news is that Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop contains a number of ingredients made to satiate both. That doesn’t mean it’s not friendly towards oilier skin types either—thanks to its lightweight, silky texture, it acts as a hydrating emulsion for those who don’t want heavy or thick moisturizers but still need a self-sealing layer of hydration.