Your Ears Never Had It So Good: Galaxy Buds2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you're on stage with your favorite band.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears.Compatible phone models:Samsung Tune Out Noises, Tune In Voices: Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment Feels Good While Looking Good: Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that's 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds Plus; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you're wearing them at all Hear Clearly, Speak Confidently: The earbuds’ 3 microphones and noise reduction technology ensures voices are transmitted crisply and clearly, whether you're chatting with a friend or leading a high stakes conference call Power Worthy of Your Longest Playlist: Indulge your love of music with a long-lasting battery that's up to the job — so your music doesn’t stop until you do Tap for Total Control: Control your playlist or answer calls with the tap of a finger with touch control — no more fumbling for your phone to change a song Switch It Up: With Auto Switch, the earphones detect what connection you need and instantly shifts audio to that Galaxy device; Shift effortlessly between your Galaxy phone, tablet, watch, or PC Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is here, bringing a way for everyone to enjoy epic sound. With audio quality this good, you'll feel the thump of every bassline and strum of every guitar right in your core — it's like dropping you into your favorite band’s concert. Need to focus? Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound control let you hear only what you want to hear. Enjoy some peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. Featuring our slimmest and lightest design yet, Galaxy Buds2 fit so well, you may forget you're wearing them — at least until the music starts. *Features including Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound require a Bluetooth connection to a compatible device. *Advanced settings such as Ambient Noise Levels available only on Android devices running Android 7.0 or higher and 1.5GB RAM or above. Advanced features enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through the Google Play Store. *Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type and Bluetooth signal strength. Play time may vary based on settings. *Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. *Touch Control available only on Android devices running Android 7.0 or higher and 1.5GB RAM or above. Galaxy Wearable app available through the Google Play Store. *Auto Switch feature only available on Galaxy smart phones and tablets with Samsung OneUI 3.1 or later. Certain applications may not support Auto Switch. Galaxy devices must be logged in to Samsung Account to enable Auto Switch. One-Step Connection feature only supported on devices running Samsung One UI 3.1 or later.