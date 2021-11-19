Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Samsung
Galaxy Book Windows 11 Home (15.6″, I5, 8gb)
£699.00
£599.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Samsung
Galaxy Book Windows 11 Home (15.6", i5, 8gb)
Need a few alternatives?
NOMA
Noma 6-outlet Power Bar With Dual Usb Outlets
BUY
C$16.99
C$44.99
Canadian Tire
Bissell
Bissell Proheat 2x Revolution Pet Pro
BUY
C$249.99
C$599.99
Canadian Tire
JBL
Earbud Headphones
BUY
$59.95
$99.95
Amazon
Fitbit
Fitbit Luxe
BUY
$99.95
$149.95
Amazon
More from Samsung
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128gb Flip Phone
BUY
£799.00
£949.00
ao.com
Samsung
Galaxy Book Intel Core I5 With Windows 10 Home Laptop
BUY
£599.00
£699.00
Amazon
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
BUY
C$189.99
Samsung
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
BUY
$99.00
$149.99
Amazon
More from Tech & Gadgets
NOMA
Noma 6-outlet Power Bar With Dual Usb Outlets
BUY
C$16.99
C$44.99
Canadian Tire
Bissell
Bissell Proheat 2x Revolution Pet Pro
BUY
C$249.99
C$599.99
Canadian Tire
JBL
Earbud Headphones
BUY
$59.95
$99.95
Amazon
Fitbit
Fitbit Luxe
BUY
$99.95
$149.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted