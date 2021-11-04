Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Cecilie Bahnsen
Gaia Ribbed-knit Balaclava
£298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Soft and comfortable the Gaia hat is a modern take on the classic balaclava hat.
Need a few alternatives?
Stand Studio
Freya Beret
BUY
£95.00
Stand Studio
H&M
Wool Beret
BUY
£9.99
H&M
Miu Miu
Crochet-wool Hood
BUY
£350.00
Matches Fashion
Deima Knitwear
Hoodie
BUY
£138.12
Deima Knitwear
More from Cecilie Bahnsen
Cecilie Bahnsen
Gigi Wool Knit Balaclava
BUY
$430.00
mytheresa
Cecilie Bahnsen
Sofie Tiered Plissé-organza Dress
BUY
£574.00
£1435.00
Matches Fashion
Cecilie Bahnsen
Milo Contrast-cape Cable-knit Wool-blend Cardigan
BUY
£580.00
Matches Fashion
Cecilie Bahnsen
Milo Contrast-cape Cable-knit Wool-blend Cardigan
BUY
$754.00
Matches Fashion
More from Hats
Stand Studio
Freya Beret
BUY
£95.00
Stand Studio
H&M
Wool Beret
BUY
£9.99
H&M
Miu Miu
Crochet-wool Hood
BUY
£350.00
Matches Fashion
Deima Knitwear
Hoodie
BUY
£138.12
Deima Knitwear
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted