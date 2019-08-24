Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Faithfull the Brand

Gabrielle Pants

$149.00$67.05
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight plain weave Striped print Wide-leg cut Ankle length Hidden zip and hook-and-eye closure at side Shell: 100% rayon Hand wash Imported, Indonesia Style #FFULL30260
Featured in 1 story
What I'm Packing For My Month-Long Trip To Europe
by Elizabeth Buxton