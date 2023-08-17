Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Charles & Keith
Gabine Chain-link Leather Loafers – Brown
£115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Sculptural Top Handle Moon Bag
BUY
$109.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Leni Canvas Platform Loafers
BUY
$59.00
$73.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Metallic Chain Accent Knee-high Boots
BUY
$103.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Leda Beaded Asymmetric Glittered Sandals
BUY
$83.00
Charles & Keith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted