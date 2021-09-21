G9skin

G9skin Pore Clean Bubble Beauty Mask

$15.05

At iHerb

Product overview Description Abundant Carbonated Bubble Massage Dead Skin Cell and Skin Impurity Black-Head and Sebum Care Carbonated water, botanic tannin and bamboo charcoal sheet take care of skin impurities, black-head, and dead skin cells and also contained botanic extracts help to deliver the amplifier's rich moisture and nutrients to the skin. Suggested use Wash off your face, then dry up. Place it to face avoiding eye area, nostrils, and lips as the product will begin to bubble up Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes until you can see sufficient carbonated bubbles Give gentle bubble massage for 1 to 2 minutes with lukewarm water, then rinse off (it maybe a little sting and tingle, but do not worry about the symptoms, it's a normal reaction) Other ingredients Water, glycerin, cocamidopropyl betaine, dipropylene glycol, disiloxane, methyl perfluorobutyl ether, methyl perfluoroisobutyl ether, butylene glycol, water (carbonated water), castanea crenata (chestnut) shell extract, artemisia vulgaris extract, brassica oleracea acephala leaf extract, houttuynia cordata extract, triticum vulgare (wheat) sprout extract, brassica oleracea italica (broccoli) extract, phaseolus angularis seed extract, coix lacryma-jobi ma-yuen seed extract, arachis hypogaea (peanut) fruit extract, panax ginseng root extract, panax ginseng root extract, dioscorea japonica root extract, codonopsis lanceolata root extract, platycodon grandiflorum root extract, ginkgo biloba leaf extract, kaolin, salicylic acid, betaine salicylate, camellia sinensis leaf extract, vitis vinifera (grape) fruit extract, diospyros kaki fruit extract, nelumbo nucifera flower water, eucalyptus globulus leaf extract, origanum vulgare leaf extract, hibiscus sabdariffa flower extract, hedera helix (ivy) leaf extract, linum usitatissimum (linseed) seed extract, salvia hispanica seed extract, pinus sylvestris leaf extract, sodium cocoyl apple amino acids, hydroxyethylcellulose, sodium chloride, tetrasodium glutamate diacetate, alcohol, 1,2-hexanediol, disodium edta, hexylene glycol, ethylhexylglycerin, phenoxyethanol, fragrance. Warnings Caution: For external use only; if skin irritation occurs or increase, discontinue use and consult a physician. Keep out of the reach of children.