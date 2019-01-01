Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Watches
promoted
Gucci
G-timeless In Gg Supreme
$890.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gucci
Featured in 1 story
Meet Instagram's New Wave Of Style Influencers
by
Kelly Agnew
More from Gucci
DETAILS
Gucci
Jordaan Leather Loafers
£540.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2290.00
from
Gucci
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2400.00
from
Gucci
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Card Case
$290.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted