Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Pure Love
G-spot Silicone Vibrator
$45.49
$41.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Dame
Zee - Lapis
BUY
£30.00
Cult Beauty
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
£99.95
Hot Octopuss
Womanizer
Duo Rechargeable G-spot And Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
£179.99
Lovehoney
LELO
Sona™ Cruise
BUY
£84.15
£99.00
LELO
More from Pure Love
Pure Love
7" Classic Vibrator
BUY
$14.95
Amazon
Pure Love
7" Classic Vibrator
BUY
$12.57
Amazon
Pure Love
G-spot Silicone Vibrator
BUY
$40.49
Amazon
Pure Love
G-spot Silicone Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
$20.25
$39.92
Amazon
More from Sexual Wellness
Dame
Zee - Lapis
BUY
£30.00
Cult Beauty
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
£99.95
Hot Octopuss
Womanizer
Duo Rechargeable G-spot And Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
£179.99
Lovehoney
LELO
Sona™ Cruise
BUY
£84.15
£99.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted