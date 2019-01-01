From the BABY-G G-MS lineup of watches for the active and sophisticated woman of today comes a selection of new metal and resin models. The overall sharpness of these designs comes from cases, bezels, and buckles made of solid metal, and the metallic look of the hour markers. Resin bands create an adult casual fashion look.
In addition to the simple white-and-silver model, this lineup also features a feminine pink gold bezel in combination with a white, or black. A new structure makes it possible to create a watch with a smaller face and thinner case, for a timepiece that fits right in for work and leisure time. Function-wise, these models feature World Time, Tough Solar, LED light and more.The cool designs and essential features of these models provide constant support for the active woman throughout the entire day.