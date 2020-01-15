Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Unity Vibration
Funky Ginger Kombucha Beer
$9.04
Buy Now
Review It
At Drizly
This funky, bubbly beer balances appealing herbal flavors with an acidic tartness. Vegan, organic, and local. Wild ale aged in oak bourbon casks with ginger and dry-hopped.
Need a few alternatives?
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Unity Vibration
Unity Vibration
Funky Ginger Kombucha Beer
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Unity Vibration
Tart Raspberry
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Unity Vibration
K.p.a. Kombucha Beer
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted