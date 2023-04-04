Ellis Brooklyn

Scheduled to the max with self-care, gratitude journals and baths? Get back in your groove with the Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set. This tongue-in-cheek kit features all of Ellis Brooklyn's best-selling scents in 5ml rollerballs. Designed to lift the spirits and change your mood with a playful take on scent exploration, this wonderful set also comes at a terrific value. Bee: Top: Dark Rum, Davana Mid: Honey, Bran Absolute, Cinnamon Dry: Sandalwood, Vanilla Bean, Cocoa Absolute Myth: Top: Bergamot, Ambrette Seeds, Cassis Mid: Tiger Orchid, Pink Lotus, Jasmine Petals Dry: Patchouli, Liquid Musks, White Cedarwood Salt: Top: Ylang Ylang, Violet Leaves Absolute Mid: Tahitian Tiare, Magnolia Dianica Dry: Musk, Ambergris (Vegan, sourced through NaturePrint), Sandalwood Sweet: Top: Pear, Ambrette, Bergamot Mid: Violet, Orris, Heliotrope Dry: Marshmallow, White Amber, Cashmere West: Top: Blood Orange, Clementine, Lemon, Basil Mid: Pear Blossom, Waterlily, Ginger Dry: Vetiver, Amber, Oakmoss