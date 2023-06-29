COZAYH

Fully-assembled 2-drawer Cane Accent Table (set Of 2)

$329.99 $309.99

✅Mid-century chic goes contemporary-coastal in this beautiful accent nightstand. Black-wash wood frame encases two spacious drawers of woven cane with brass knobs, for a textural look with elegant contrast. ✅Featuring two large drawers accented with natural rattan webbing for artistic symmetry that captivates the eye, designers love using this accent furniture in pairs to frame a bed. And, the top can accommodate some decorative objects to make a neat and ornamental statement. ✅Founded atop solid wood legs, it ensures steady support and stability for years to come. It can also serve as an end table or side table. ✅Save the hassle putting pieces together. This cane nightstand body and drawers comes fully assembled. Get right into styling after putting on the legs. ✅Overall Dimensions: 18”W x 13”D x 23.43”H Drawer Interior Dimensions: 16.34”W x 12.2”D x 8.39”H Hit the ground running in 1979, COZAYH has grown to be among the largest furniture manufacturers in the world. Over the course of history, we have served hundreds of millions of families in Europe, Asia and North America, and our dedication to affordable, stylish, long lasting furniture remains. You can find quality furniture designs ranging in style from Traditional to Modern and Contemporary, and we continue to roll out exciting new collections at least twice a year. Today, with our domestic offices open in Chicago and Las Vegas, we are building customer service and relationship to the next level.