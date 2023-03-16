Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
The Body Shop
Full Ylang Ylang Eau De Parfum
£39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Kayali
Eden Juicy Apple | 01 Eau De Parfum
BUY
£54.75
£73.00
Boots
& Other Stories
Neon Rush Eau De Toilette
BUY
£28.00
& Other Stories
promoted
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Eau Du Toilette
BUY
$150.00
Myer
Kayali
Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£79.00
Boots
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
White Musk Fragrance Mist
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Bouncy Sleeping Mask
BUY
$49.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Sleep Calming Pillow Mist
BUY
£19.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
BUY
$20.00
The Body Shop
More from Fragrance
Naturopathica
Magnesium Bath Flakes
BUY
$44.00
Amazon
Cliganic
Cedarwood Essential Oil
BUY
$9.99
$11.99
Amazon
Malin + Goetz
Bergamot Candle
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Tata Harper
Aromatic Stress Treatment
BUY
$68.00
Tata Harper
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted